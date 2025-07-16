Project to develop an ecological station for the treatment of waste water from ships

The Neapolitan Gruppo Riunito Sbarco Cenere and Iello have tightened
a partnership to collaboratively carry out the project of
industrial research and experimental development TRITONE, which aims to
develop an innovative mobile ecological station with the aim of
Addressing the problem of wastewater treatment
ships. The objective of the project, which will end in September, is
is to obtain clean water with a lower oil content
at 5 ppm, in line with the requirements of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), according to which, in order to be discharged into the sea
open water, bilge water must have a maximum of one
concentration of total hydrocarbons equal to 15 ppm. The platform
aims to be a complete and autonomous system, capable of
operate directly in the vicinity of vessels,
eliminating the need to transfer bilge water to
remote systems.
The company Gruppo Riunito Sbarco Cenere, leader of the
project, brings to the initiative its consolidated experience in the
port maritime waste collection sector and the
knowledge of operational needs and logistical challenges related to
port waste management, while the startup Iello is
active in the development of advanced software solutions for the
tracking of production processes, a crucial skill for the
creation of the digital "brain" of the platform that
will allow real-time monitoring, management
automated processing and data collection
valuable for optimization and regulatory compliance.
The initiative, supported by the ecosystem "ECOSISTER
Ecosystem for Sustainable Transition in Emilia-Romagna",
funded by the Ministry of University and Research
as part of the investments envisaged by the National Procurement Plan
Recovery and Resilience (PNRR), through the cascading call for proposals in favour of
of enterprises in Southern Italy SPOKE 5 - "Circular economy and
blue economy", with the University as technical manager
of the University of Ferrara, is aimed at strengthening the
collaboration between companies in the South and the
public-private research in the Region
Emilia-Romagna.