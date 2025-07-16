COSCO Shipping Ports sets new monthly and quarterly all-time records for container traffic

In June 2025, the Chinese terminal operator COSCO
Shipping Ports has set its own new historical record of
monthly container traffic having handled a total of
9.99 million TEUs, with an increase of +4.6% on the month of
June last year.
The second quarter of 2025 has also been archived
with a new all-time record for quarterly containerized traffic
29.43 million TEUs having been handled, with a growth of
+4.5% on the same period of last year. The new peak
quarterly high was recorded thanks to the new record
Traffic history handled by the Group's foreign terminals
which amounted to 9.02 million TEUs (+9.9%). In
Traffic handled by Chinese port terminals is also growing
which amounted to 20.41 million TEUs (+2.2%), a volume that was
however, the fourth highest overall and is
surpassed only by those of the third, fourth and second quarters of the
2016.
In the first half of this year, total traffic was
amounted to 56.67 million TEUs, with an increase of +6.0% on the previous year.
first half of 2024 and is only lower than the record
marked in the second half of 2024. In the terminals only
39.36 million TEUs were handled (+4.9%), while
in foreign terminals, traffic amounted to 17.31 million
TEU (+8.4%).