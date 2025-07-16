The Clean Maritime Fuels Platform suggests measures to support the production and distribution of clean marine fuels

Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, the recently
established by the European shipowners' association European
and associations of alternative fuel producers
(
of the 12th
September
2024), suggested to the European Commission some
measures to incentivise investment in fuel production
for shipping being the access to these fuels - has
highlighted Clean Maritime Fuels – a top priority for
the decarbonization of the sector.
Clean Maritime Fuels first of all called for the inclusion of
renewable and low-carbon fuels and
innovative technologies for maritime transport in the context of
application of the next Sustainable Transport Investment Plan
(STIP), the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan, whose
objective will be to support the production and distribution of
sustainable fuels, which the European Commission is developing and
which is expected to be presented in the autumn. "We invite
the Commission - explained Clean Maritime Fuels - to create in the
its next STIP funding methods dedicated to the sector
for the production, distribution and use of
clean, safe and affordable marine fuels for this sector
difficult to decarbonize. The measures - specified the
platform - should be short-term and scalable".
In addition, Clean Maritime Fuels has called for the use of STIP
to reduce the risk of investments in new fuels by using
the revenues generated at EU and national level by the European system
ETS for emissions trading. "It is appropriate - he said
explained - introduce into EU law an obligation to allocate
revenues from the national ETS to maritime transport, provided that the
sector continues to pay for its emissions under the
EU ETS. Revenues from the national ETS should be
invested in the adoption of marine fuels and technologies
clean".
In the opinion of Clean Maritime Fuels, "in particular, the
STIP should develop mechanisms dedicated to the
maritime transport, funded by both the EU and the Member States,
to support the production and uptake of renewable fuels
and low-carbon emissions. This should in particular
Dealing with uncertainty stemming from higher production costs
of these fuels compared to conventional fuels,
long-term investments required and the volatility of the
market projects, which currently prevent projects in Europe from
provide large volumes of renewable and low-energy fuels
carbon emissions".
In addition, Clean Maritime Fuels has urged a reduction in
administrative burdens 'so that small and medium-sized enterprises
companies, which form the backbone of the sector, can
apply for the Innovation Fund calls and access
this support".
Finally, the Platform called for facilitating the role of
ports as energy hubs through infrastructure mandates
for renewable and low-emission fuels
and promoting international cooperation between ports.