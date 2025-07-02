In India, it is planned to designate at least one tugboat in the main ports for emergencies at sea

In India, the Directorate General of Shipping has proposed
make it mandatory in national ports handling at least 10
million tonnes per year and/or where there is a
fleet of two or more tugs the designation of at least
a tugboat dedicated to emergency interventions, with
the goal of resolving the current state of vulnerability
in the response to naval emergencies evidenced by serious accidents
seafarers who have succeeded one another along the Indian coasts, including -
recently - the sinking of the MSC Elsa 3
container ship
last May and the serious fire and explosion on board the
container holder Wan Hai 503
occurred in recent days that
caused several containers to fall into the water and be released
dangerous goods, resulting in a significant risk
environmental.
The draft proposal, released for consultation
with stakeholders which will end on 15 July,
provides that the designated tug must be able to
to navigate the open sea and be adequately equipped for the
emergency operations, including firefighting operations,
towing and pollution response.
The Directorate General explained that accidents such as fires,
machinery breakdowns and groundings along the Indian coast,
especially during the monsoon months, have shown the need for
timely deployment of tugs for towing and
other operations at the scene of the accident, in order to provide
timely assistance to the Coast Guard and the Navy
Indian. In addition, it was highlighted that the increase in
Indian trade by sea has led to a
increased ship traffic, higher volumes of cargo and greater
risks to navigation along its extensive coastline and, despite the fact that
growth, the availability of capacity to
maritime rescue and towing in ports to deal with the
emergency situations remains limited.
Currently, the Directorate General, in agreement with the Italian Regulatory Authority
Mumbai Port Authority and the Chennai Port Authority, has
positioned two tugs for maritime emergencies in each
of the two ports. They are naval vehicles that are normally used
as port tugs while, in case of emergency, the
General Management orders that it be sent to the scene of the accident where
are called upon to carry out operations in accordance with the instructions of the
Indian Coast Guard.