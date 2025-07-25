New orders to Kalmar and Konecranes in the quarter April-June

In the second trimester of this year the turnover of Kalmar, Finnish manufacturer of means of handling for the harbour and logistic field, is piled to 420,4 million euros, in increase of +0.9% on the same period of 2024, of which 275 million deriving from the sale of equipment (- 1.4%) and 144 million from the sale of services (+3.6%). The operating profit has been of 53,9 million (+50.1%), with contributions of 38,1 million from the sale of the means (+4.7%) and of 24,2 million from the services (+0.8%). Net profit was 39.2 million euros (+25.6%).
In the period April-June of 2025 the sensitive increase of the value of the new orders acquired from Kalmar that in the trimester has been of 450 million euros, with a rise of +20.0% determined mainly from the value of the orders for new equipment that has been pairs to 304 million euros (+27.7%), while the purchase of services has totaled 146 million (+6.6%). On 30 June last the value of the company's order portfolio was 1,03 billion euros (+11.2%), of which 892 million related to equipment (+10.3%) and 135 million to services (+22.7%).
The company has announced that in the second trimester of this year the question in the harbour and terminalistic field has remained elevated throughout the world and Kalmar has specified to have recorded a strong growth in Europe and remarkable performances in the region of Asia, Middle East and Africa, while in the USA the question has been hampered by the increasing uncertainty that characteristic this market.
Also the compatriot Konecranes, active also in the production of means of handling, has archived the second trimester of 2025 with an increase of the new orders whose value has been pairs to 1,10 billion euros (+13.3%), of which 435,6 million generated from the sale of harbour equipment (+41.4%). At the end of the period the value of the orderbook of the company was 2,91 billion euros (- 2.4%), included 1,57 billion in the segment of the harbour equipment (- 1.8%).
In the period April-June of 2025 the turnover of the Konecranes has been attested to 1,05 billion (+2.0%), with an contribution of 407,7 million from the sale of harbour equipment (+17.3%). The operating profit has been of 136,9 million (-0.7%), with a contribution of 47 million from the harbour means (+40.3%). The quarterly net profit amounted to 100,4 million euros (+0.7%).