Hupac will increase the weekly rotations of the service between Busto Arsizio and Basel from five to eight

From next September 1st, the Swiss intermodal operator
Hupac will increase the frequency of the service between Busto
Arsizio and Basel by introducing three new weekly rotations,
thus leading to a significant increase in capacity
total that will rise to eight weekly departures. In
In particular, two departures will be made from Italy on the following days:
on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and a departure
on Mondays and Fridays, while from Switzerland
There will be two daily departures on Wednesdays,
Thursday and Friday and one departure on Monday
and Tuesday.
In addition, from the Busto Arsizio/Gallarate terminal, Hupac continues
to guarantee gateway solutions with daily departures to
Marcianise, Pomezia and Bari.