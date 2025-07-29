Ok to the change of budget 2025 of the AdSP of Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionian

Today the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionio has approved unanimously the variation and the arrangement of budget 2025 that includes a financial cover of the value of 500 thousand euros of the public quota of 49% in head to the agency of the Port Agency, that will be constituted in the next months which society to limited responsibility and that will exercise the supply of temporary work to the harbour enterprises(
Overall, the settlement and change included in the budget 2025 of the AdSP has resulted in an increase of revenues of more than 1.7 million euros with a correspondence of increase of the outputs, so the first are at 95.8 million euros and the outputs at 124 million, with a deficit of more than 28 million euros covered by the use of a surplus of administration of more than 121 million euros.