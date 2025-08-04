In the second quarter, ship traffic in the Panama Canal increased by +16.3%
Panama Ports Company declares itself ready to confront the Panamanian government, but "at the appropriate time"
Panama
August 4, 2025
In the second quarter of this year, the Panama Canal was
3,296 ships transited, with an increase of +16.3% on the same
period of 2024, of which 2,936 high-level naval units
draught (+19.0%) including 815 Neopanamax vessels (+15.9%). In the period
Ships that have crossed the Central American waterway
transported 60.6 million tonnes of goods (+15.2%) and in the
quarter, transit charges paid by ships amounted to
one billion dollars (+24.1%).
In the first six months of 2025, maritime traffic in the canal
6,855 ships, up +25.7% on the first half
of last year, of which 5,967 units of high draft
(+30.3%) including 1,606 Neopanamax units (+22.4%). The volume
of goods embarked on ships that crossed the canal was
of 120.6 million tons and in the first half of the year
of this year, transit fees paid by ships were
equal to $2.0 billion (+33.2%).
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Panama Ports Company (PPC), the
which operates the container terminals of the Panamanian ports of
Balboa and Cristóbal placed at the two entrances to the canal, made it possible to
notes the intention to engage with the Panamanian Government. The
company is part of the Hutchison Ports group, which in turn
is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings group of Hong Kong, and its
activity first came into the president's crosshairs
Donald Trump intends to counter and reduce the
presence of Chinese entities in the Americas and other parts of the
world and immediately after in the crosshairs of the same authorities
Panamanians who denounced the limited return of work
of the Chinese terminal operator company on the national economy and have
criticized the way in which the
concession to PPC, approved by a law of 1997. They have
actions to corner the Panama Ports Company,
the last of which came on Wednesday from the Court
of the Panamanian Accounts, which has brought two cases before the Court of Justice,
Supreme Court to cancel the concession contract.
In a statement, with reference to the negotiations with the consortium
formed by TiL (MSC group) and BlackRock/GIP for the sale of
Hutchison Ports
(
of 4
March 2025), PPC recalled that, as a member of the
Hutchison Ports, is part of a non-sales process
and specified that, "at the appropriate time,
During the sales process, PPC will communicate with the parties
including the Panamanian government. We believe we can
affirm - continues the note - that the dialogue with the Government
of Panama is essential to discuss the future of PPC and to want to
working with the government for a better future in support of the
Panamanian people. Regarding the ongoing legal actions,
We firmly believe that compliance with legal protection and
rule of law are essential to ensure that businesses and
investors the certainty that Panama is a safe nation in which
invest. Our history of over 28 years – he underlined
Panama Ports Company - is proof of the positive impact that
we have generated, building world-class ports, creating
over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributing with
billion balboa to the Panamanian economy. PPC keeps asking
respectful coordination and constructive consultations for
safeguard the concession that provided high-quality services
for the benefit of Panama and the world".
In addition to the legal action, to further complicate the
situation have come in recent days the announcements of CK
Hutchison who has announced his intention to include an investor
Chinese in the consortium to sell Hutchison Ports and the president
José Raúl Mulino, who proposed to
include the Panamanian State in the same consortium in relation to
to the acquisition of Panama Ports Company alone
(
of 25
July and 1
August 2025).
