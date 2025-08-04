New customs fast corridor between the port of La Spezia and Interporto Padova

Interporto di Padova announces today the activation of a new
Customs Fast Corridor between the Interport Facility and the Port of
La Spezia which joins the other three already active
at the Paduan railway station. Thanks to the initiative, the
goods arriving by sea in La Spezia can be transferred via
train to the Padua freight village without undergoing long stops in
due to customs clearance procedures, which may instead
be carried out directly at the place of destination. The
system is based on the use of digital technologies for tracking
in real time of containers and on a shared digital platform
between the Customs and Monopolies Agency, the Customs Agency and
of Monopoli and the Paduan freight village.