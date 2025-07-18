Vard signs a new contract for the construction of two CSOVs

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri group, announced
the signing of a new contract with an international customer for the
design and construction of two Commissioning units
Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), with an option for a third unit.
The value of the agreement of the two units is between
100 and 200 million euros.
The vessels, intended to support operations in the wind sector
will be based on the in-house developed Vard 4 19 design
at Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The project,
Updated and customized for the customer, it has an optimized hull
for minimum fuel consumption and maximum uptime, and
It will be equipped with a battery-powered hybrid propulsion system
which also enables zero-emission operations. The units are
also prepared for future methanol feeding,
offering an additional sustainable option for operations. CSOVs
They will have a length of about 87 meters and a width of about
19.5 meters. They will be equipped with an advanced positioning system
dynamic DP2, will be able to reach a transit speed
of 13 knots and accommodate up to 120 people on board, in 84 cabins.
The hull of the first ship will be built in one of the
Vard shipyards in Romania, while the final set-up, testing
and delivery will take place in Norway. The second unit will be
built at the Vard shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam.
The delivery of the first ship is scheduled for mid-2027,
that of the second for mid-2028.