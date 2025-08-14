In the first half of 2025, the division's revenues
CK Hutchison Holdings Group, which is made up of
ownership of 80.00% of Hutchison's capital
Ports and the ownership of 30.07% of the capital of the
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, amounted to 23.6 billion
Hong Kong dollars (US$3.0 billion), up by
+9.3% on the first half of 2024. EBITDA and EBIT of the division
amounted to €8.7 billion (+9.8%) and €6.5 billion respectively
Hong Kong dollars (+12.5%).
In the first six months of this year, the port terminals that make
CK Hutchison Holdings handled 44.0 million
TEU containers (+4.0%), of which 11.1 million TEUs handled by HPH
Trust (+6.7%), while Hutchison Ports handled 6.7 million
TEUs in China and Hong Kong (+3.1%), 8.2 million TEUs in Europe
(0%) and 18.0 million TEUs in Asia, Australia and other regions
world championships (+4.7%).
It should be remembered that CK Hutchison Holdings still has ongoing
negotiations to sell its stake in Hutchison Ports to
consortium consisting of BlackRock, Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP) and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) of the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company, negotiations for the sale in which the
Hong Kong Group Intends to Include a Chinese Investor
(
of 28
July 2025).