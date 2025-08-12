The second quarter of Taiwanese Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines was negative

After the last peak in the summer quarter of 2024, the trend of
revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has embarked on a
a downward road that led the two shipping companies
containerized companies to record a
year-on-year reduction in turnover. In the period
April-June of this year, Yang Ming's revenues amounted to
to 39.66 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.3 billion U.S. dollars),
with a sharp drop of -26.5% over the corresponding period of 2024.
WHL's latest quarterly revenues also marked a
decrease, although less marked, having stood at 34.85
billion Taiwan dollars (-8.7%).
In addition, both companies recorded a reduction
of operating profit and net profit, which for Yang
Ming amounted to 3.90 billion (-72.4%) and
1.04 billion Taiwan dollars (-92.6%) and for WHL were
equal to 8.66 billion (-20.3%) and 1.08 billion (-90.6%).