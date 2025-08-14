New monthly all-time high for container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles

In July, the Port of Los Angeles established its new
historical record of monthly container traffic having
handled a total of 1.02 million TEUs, with a growth in
by +8.5% on July 2024. The new peak has been generated
from the new historical record of full containers at unloading that are
amounted to 544 thousand TEUs (+8.5%). Container handling
Vuotos has recorded a new record for the month of July
having been equal to 355 thousand TEUs (+9.6%). Also on the rise
Full containers at embarkation totaling 121 thousand TEUs
(+5,8%).
The port authority of the Californian port has awarded the
New monthly record for the intensification of imports
by retailers and manufacturers concerned about the effect that
new tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump may have
on foreign trade.