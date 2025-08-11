Port of Ancona, tender for the demolition of the Tubimar warehouses damaged by the fire

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has published the call for tenders for the demolition of the
warehouses in the ex-Tubimar area damaged by the fire
occurred on the night of 16 September 2020 in the logistics centre
and production of the shipbuilding of the port of Ancona
(
of 16
September
2020). The call has an auction base of approximately
730 thousand euros. Bids must be submitted by
next October 2nd. The total area covered by the
demolition is 15,260 square meters.
Thanks to the act of direction approved by the Management Committee
of the Port Authority, the surfaces, once freed from scrap and
ruins, will be the subject of a call for tenders to set up activities
related to yacht shipbuilding. The expected duration of the
works, following the award, is four months and
middle.
"The call we are announcing today - underlined the
president of the port authority, Vincenzo Garofalo - constitutes
The most awaited intervention for full functionality
of the ex-Tubimar area, because it will allow us to make a clean sheet
the ruins of the serious fire five years ago and make it possible to
new fully productive these spaces, at the service of the cluster
of luxury yachting. A further response to the expectations of the
operators of the port of Ancona for the growth of the port».