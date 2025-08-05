The Panama Naval Registry will no longer accept the registration of oil tankers and bulk carriers over 15 years of age
Measure to counter the use of the shadow fleet
Panama
August 5, 2025
The Panama Ship Registry has announced that it will not accept
plus registration of oil tankers and bulk carriers of age
more than 15 years with the aim of optimising performance
of its fleet, to minimise the risk of
and to prevent access to the register to ships that make
part of the so-called shadow fleet. The Registry specified that
The measure is a consequence of the analysis of data relating to
inspections and detentions of ships flying the Panamanian flag. In
In particular, it was found that 71% of ship detentions
of the Panamanian fleet between 2023 and the first half of 2023
2025 concerned bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and
oil tankers over 15 years old.
