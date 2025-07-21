There are 1,100 workers in Palermo directly employed in the
sea tourism sector, a sector that in 2024 generated over
One hundred million euros of direct expenditure. This is highlighted by the study
"Palermo all year round. The contribution of the MSOCC Port Authority to the
vitality - economic, tourist and not only - of the city"
which was commissioned by the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea to the company
Risposte Turismo and was presented today in the capital
during the "Blue Economy Forum" organized by
"Il Secolo XIX".
In 2025, traffic is expected in the port of Palermo
cruise fleet of 1.1 million passengers in 242 stopovers
of cruise ships, with increases of +9.4% and
+6.6% on last year. The study specifies that workers
active in the sea tourism segment, 170 are activated
directly from a berth of large cruise ships (over 130,000
gross tonnage with over 2,000 passengers on board) and 100
those directly involved in a ferry berth. At
these are added about ten employees in a day with
nautical transits from at least one medium-sized yacht
(about 20-25 meters).