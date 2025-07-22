Extension to the areas of Savona, Vado Ligure and Bergeggi of the Simplified Logistics Zone Ports and hinterports Genoa

Today the ZLS Steering Committee approved the expansion
of the Simplified Logistics Zone (ZLS) Ports and Inland Ports of
Genoa, with the inclusion of new strategic areas in the territory of
Savona, Vado Ligure and Bergeggi. The System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has highlighted that the extension of the
of the perimeter - made possible by the transitional sale of 454.66
hectares by the Lombardy Region - represents a passage
fundamental for the strengthening of the integrated logistics system
Ligurian-Piedmontese and for the full enhancement of the potential
production of the Savona area. The inclusion of state-owned areas
port of Savona, Vado Ligure and Bergeggi together with the
state "former cable cars", currently under the management of
commissioner, in fact, allows the transformation of infrastructures
in advanced poles of high-level economic development
value added, capable of attracting manufacturing companies,
innovative technologies and long-term investments.
During the meeting, the Committee also approved the
extension of the deadlines for the submission of
interest in the establishment of the closed Customs Free Zone,
postponing the deadline to 28 October 2025, also in light of the
recent publication of the call in several languages to encourage the
international participation.