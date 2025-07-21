Port of Trieste, the extraordinary commissioner Gurrieri investigated for money laundering

The extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Antonio Gurrieri, who will be
appointed president of the entity as soon as his designation is
endorsed by the Chamber, is registered in the register of suspects
by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Trieste for the hypothesis of money laundering for consultancy
and sums of money that Asian companies would have paid to
one of the companies of which Gurrieri is the head. It made it
the newspaper "Il Piccolo" noted the fact that the
Gurrieri's lawyers have declared that the
legality of those operations.
The investigation had been launched following an investigation
to the company Alpe Adria, of which Gurrieri is
CEO. "Regarding the accusation of the Prosecutor's Office
of Trieste - said Gurrieri - I am sure I can demonstrate
to have acted legally, in full transparency. They are not
investigated nor for my past and present activities
at the port, nor for my assignment in the Alps-Adria, but for
Private issues on which I will clarify. I will not allow
to no one, therefore, to obfuscate thirty years of respected and honored
career".