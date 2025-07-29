Calo of the quarterly economic performance of UPS

In the quarter April-June the net profit was of 1,28 billion dollars (- 8.9%)
Atlanta
July 29, 2025
In the second trimester of this year the revenues of the logistic group and express courier UPS are piled to 21,22 billion dollars, with a decrease of the -2,7% on the same period of 2024 that is generated from the slight decrease of the -0.8% of the revenues deriving from the deliveries expressed in the USA attested to 14,08 billion and from the more emphasized bending of the -18.3% of the revenues produced from the solutions for the supply chain down to 2,65 billion The operating profit was 1,82 billion (-6.3%) and net profit of 1,28 billion dollars (-8.9%).
