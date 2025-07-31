Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings scores performance record for the quarter April-June

In the second trimester of the 2025 revenues of the crocieristico group American Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have reached the highest value for this period of the year being piled 2,52 billion dollars, with an increment of +6,1% on the second trimester last year when it was recorded the previous peak for this period. The new record relative to the second trimester is such both for the revenues deriving from the sale of the cruises attested to 1,71 billion (+6.7%) both for those produced from the sales on board of the ships that are results pairs to 808,5 million dollars (+4.9%). EBITDA amounted to 511.2 million (-9.7%) and operating profit, with 423.8 million, marked an increase of +24.1% and the new record value relative to the second quarter. The net profit, burdened by passive interests and other non-operative charges, accused a decrease of -81.6% coming down to 30.0 million dollars.
In the second trimester of this year NCLH has marked also the new record for this period of the number of passengers on board of the ships of the fleet, operated with the brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, on which are boarded 739 thousand people (+3.8%).
The crocieristico group American has announced that in the second trimester of the 2025 has recorded a strong increment of the reservations whose level has been superior to those historically higher than the last months following a remarkable resumption of the question after the weakening occurred in early April for the long-range cruises in Europe scheduled for the third trimester.
In the entire first semester of 2025 the revenues of the group have been pairs to 4,64 billion dollars, in increase of +1.8% on the first half of last year, of which 3,13 billion deriving from the sale of the cruises (+2.1%) and 1,52 billion from the sales on board of the ships (+1.0%). Gross operating margin and operating profit amounted respectively to 918.9 million (-10.4%) and 624.8 million (+11.6%). The semester was archived with a net loss of -10.3 million compared to a net profit of 180.8 million dollars in the first half of 2024.