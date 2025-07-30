In the second trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Genoa is dropped of -2,8% while in Savona-Vado it is grown of +76.3%
In the Ligurian capital in decrease the share of transhipment, which instead has rewarded the Savonese port of call
Genova
July 30, 2025
In the second trimester of this year the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure have enlivened a traffic of the goods pairs to 16,42 million tons, with a bending of the -2,9% on the same period of 2024 that is generated from the contraction of the -1,0% of the volumes enlivened in the harbour port of call of the Ligurian capital attested to 12,47 million tons and from the more emphasized reduction of the -8,6% of the harbour
In particular, in the port of Genoa is enlivened 8,39 million tons of goods various (- 3.2%), of which 5,95 million tons of containerized goods (- 3.0%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 624 thousand teu (- 2.8%), 2,27 million tons of rotabili (- 5.4%) and 161 thousand tons of other cargos (+36.1%). In the segment of the container the full teu have been 494 thousand (-0.8%) and those empty 130 thousand (-10.1%), while the total of the containers in import-export has been pairs to 567 thousand teu (+0.1%) and the total of the containers in transhipment to 56 thousand teu (- 25.1%). In slight decrease also the liquid bulk descended of -0.6% to 3,39 million tons, including 2,18 million tons of crude oil (- 5.5%), 988 thousand tons of oil products (+8.8%), 125 thousand tons of chemicals (+4.0%) and 102 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+23.6%). The traffic of the solid bulk is increased of +34.6% to 485 thousand tons, of which 320 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+76.2%), 93 thousand tons of coal and lignite (+57.7%), 46 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (-40.5%), 13 thousand tons of chemicals (-41.8%) and 12 thousand tons of other bulk sand banks (-36.1%).
In the second trimester of this year the traffic of the cruises in the port of Genoa, after four trimesters of reduction, it is returned to grow having been of 497 thousand passengers, while in the field of the ferries has been recorded the fourth consecutive trimester of bending with 519 thousand passengers (-0.3%).
Original news the port of Savona-Vado has archived the period April-june of 2025 with 2,05 million tons of goods various (- 2.5%), of which 916 thousand tons of goods in container, volume unchanged regarding the correspondent period of 2024 that contrasts with the data of traffic counted in terms of containers from 20' enlivened that is result pairs to 141 thousand teu, with a strong rise of +76 Relatively to the total containers in import-export the data is of 55 thousand teu (- 11.0%), while those in transhipment have been 86 thousand teu (+369.7%). Moreover in the segment of the goods several has been enlivened 962 thousand tons of rotabili (-4.3%) and 171 thousand tons of other goods various (-4.9%). The traffic of the liquid bulk is result in decrease of the -15.8% with total 1,48 million tons (), including 1,34 million tons of crude oil (-17.9%), 106 thousand tons of refined oil products (+9.2%) and 35 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+17.6%). In decrease also the bulk sand banks with 408 thousand tons (-9.2%), of which 121 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (+37.9%), 120 thousand tons of coal and lignite (-38.6%), 71 thousand tons of feed, forages and oily seeds (-11.6%), 45 thousand tons of chemicals (- 9.1%), 35 thousand tons of cereals (+72.5%), 12 thousand tons of metallurgical products (
In the savonese port the traffic of the passengers has been of 293 thousand crocieristi (+26.0%) and 85 thousand passengers of the ferries (+11.4%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher