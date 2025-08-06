First meeting of the new Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea

Today the new Management Committee took office
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea,
with the participation of the new members: Simona Coppola, in
representation of the Municipality of Genoa; Mattia Minuto, in
representation of the Municipality of Savona; the admiral. Antonio Ranieri
of the Maritime Authority accompanied by the Commander of the
Savona Captaincy Matteo Lo Presti; the
representative of the Liguria Region, Giorgio Carozzi, for
personal impediments.
In the first session, the new Committee unanimously approved
the redeployment of staff from the
Compagnia Unica di Genova (CULMV), including the redeployment of
workers totally or partially unfit to carry out the
port operations and services. This is a measure that
is part of the broader development and efficiency plan
of the company authorized pursuant to Article 17 of Law 84/94, with
reference to Genoa airport for the last four months of 2024,
for a total amount of about 747 thousand euros.
The application was also unanimously approved
presented by the Compagnia Unica Lavoratori Portuale (CULP) of
Savona for the inclusion of 17 new members in its staff
Special. The demand, supported by the increase in traffic in the
container and ro-ro sector and the need for a gradual
generational turnover - also in consideration of the increase in
average age of workers currently in service - will be
now sent for binding opinion to the supervising Ministry.
The inclusion of new special members will take place in compliance with
of the maximum authorized staff limit, equal to 156 units,
and through fixed-term contracts. These workers, with
an average age of no more than 29 years and eligibility
certified physical students, will be able to become ordinary members within five years
years, following an assessed training and work path
positively.
The favourable opinion expressed by the Committee of Directors was also unanimous
management of the procedure aimed at safeguarding
of the employment of 18 employees of Otam Srl through the takeover
in the concession by the operator Tankoa Yachts Spa,
as part of the broader territorial and
of the shipbuilding activities that will be
subject to public evidence.
In addition, the temporary revocation of a
limited portion of areas to the concessionaire Stazioni Marittime in the
port of Genoa to allow the construction of the works for
the production, storage and use plant in the port area of
photovoltaic energy, while with regard to the port of Savona it is
The measure in favor of the terminal has been given the green light
cruise which, with a modest increase in the areas in
concession, will significantly improve the
access to the Palacrociere with the installation of a tensile structure
intended for the new gate and the construction of a roundabout for
to make passenger traffic to the
port.