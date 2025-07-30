Established in the trimester April-June the traffic of the container in the port of New York
In the first semester of the 2025 recorded an increment of +4.9%
New York
July 30, 2025
In the second trimester of this year the port of New York - New Jersey has enlivened a traffic of the containers pairs to 2,21 million teu, with a slight increment of +0.2% on the correspondent period of 2024, of which 1,49 million container full (-0.1%) and 726 thousand empty container (+0.8%).
In the first six months of the 2025 the harbour port of call American has enlivened altogether 4,42 million teu, with a progression of +4.9% on the first half of last year, of which 2,95 million teu full (+3.7%) and 1,47 million teu empty (+7.5%).
