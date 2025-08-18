X-Press Feeders denounces the failure of the authorities to acknowledge responsibility in the X-Press Pearl accident

X-Press Feeders rejects most of the charges for
the accident to the container ship X-Press Pearl
, which occurred in
2021 off the port of Colombo
(
of 25
May
and 3
June
2021), which last month brought the Supreme Court
Sri Lanka to order an initial payment of one billion
dollars within one year in connection with the loss of the ship
(
of 25
July
2025).
Stressing deep concern about the recent decision
of the Court, on Thursday, in a note, the company of
Singapore shipping specified that the "main
concern is the human cost that this ruling risks
to behave. The Court - denounced X-Press Feeders - has
declared fact the captain of the ship and the local agents
guilty of criminal charges before the conclusion of their trials
and, in the case of agents, even before they were presented
Formal charges for some of the charges. The judgment orders the
Attorney General to order police to investigate
on the agents and to try them, despite the fact that they did not
no decision-making role in the ship's operations. The commander -
recalls the company's note - is already in Sri Lanka
for four and a half years due to a travel ban imposed by the
court. Despite offers to pay the amount of the maximum
possible fine for the charges against him, remains in limbo,
separated from his family and unable to resume his
life or career. When the commander's actions were
discussed in court - the company denounced again - he did not
was neither present nor personally represented
legally, and he was not given a chance
to answer for the charges brought against him. The sentence, by
fact, he considers him and the agents as "human guarantees"
to ensure that shipowners and operators comply with it".
According to X-Press Feeders, "the court's intention to
place all the blame and responsibility on the shipowners and
operators of the ship is clearly evident in the judgment
on the role of the Sri Lankan authorities in the incident. It
exonerates the actions of the port commander and the general manager
of the Merchant Navy, despite the fact that their experts have risen to
and have inspected the ship without raising any alarm or
immediate cause for concern, more than a week
before the sinking of the X-Press Pearl. Also, ignore
The ship's requests for help and the refusal by three ports
(in Qatar, India and Sri Lanka) to unload containers before
of the beginning of the fire. Although the court recognizes the
shortcomings of the former director of Marine Environment Protection
Authority in not having issued decisive and clear orders to bring the
ship offshore, an action that would have minimized the damage
to the environment and the economy, does not attribute any of them
responsibility, despite numerous and urgent requests
of shipowners. The court defined this transgression as
part of the president "a clear departure from the trial
collective decision-making".
"From the very beginning
- recalls the note of the Singaporean company - X-Press Feeders has
expressed deep regret to the people of Sri Lanka for the impact
of the sinking of the X-Press Pearl and reiterated its
commitment to provide full assistance to the Government of Sri Lanka in
all remediation operations. While recognizing the need for
compensation for any environmental damage, we believe that
such compensation must be made in a fair and equitable manner,
identifying shortcomings in the response and remediation operations of the
Sri Lankan government and based on a damage assessment
conducted by experts and scientifically valid, which does not involve a
serious human impact. To limit the environmental impact, shipowners
have so far paid over $150 million to remove the
wreck, remove plastic pellets from beaches and compensate
fishermen affected".
"For over 40 years - he concludes
the note - X-Press Feeders has played a key role in the
Sri Lankan trade. However, this ruling, which ignores the
international maritime law, establishes a level of
unprecedented risk that we, along with most of the
shipping companies, we will struggle to manage. Fear
the inevitable increase in import-export costs and the more
wide impact on the people of Sri Lanka. We urge all
stakeholders to consider the implications and ramifications of
these provisional conclusions and we call for rational decisions and
judgments on liability and compensation that
take into account the needs of environmental restoration and
compensation, while ensuring the continuity of
trade for the people of Sri Lanka".