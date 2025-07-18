UIR, the publication of the call for tenders for the digitization of the logistics chain is good

The Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR) welcomes the
publication of the "LogIN Business" call, promoted by the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and financed
as part of the PNRR, with an allocation of 157 million euros
for the digitization of the logistics chain. The call provides for the
financing of purchases and/or projects for digitization that
respect intermodal purposes (co-financing at 40% of the
costs) or under the "de minimis" regime (in these cases the
contribution can reach 100% of the costs).
UIR highlighted that the call represents a concrete step
towards the digital transition of the logistics and intermodal sector,
with the aim of incentivizing advanced technological solutions,
improve the exchange of data between actors in the supply chain and make it easier to
efficient and sustainable freight transport. "The
- underlined the president of the association,
Matteo Gasparato - is the pillar on which to build the
logistics of the future. The MIT call represents an opportunity
to modernise processes, promote interoperability
between the different modes of transport and enhance the role of
central of freight terminals as technologically advanced and
integrated into the national logistics system. Now it is essential
that resources are used in a targeted manner, with a strategy
shared between the public and private sectors that knows how to systematize the
infrastructural excellence already present in our country".
The Intermodality Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS) welcomed the publication of the call
which - said Vice President Marcello Di Caterina -
"represents a concrete sign of attention to the
modernization of the logistics and freight transport sector".
"The call - he added - fits perfectly into the
path of growth and relaunch traced by the PNRR and recognizes the
Digitalisation a strategic role to make more
efficient, safe and sustainable supply chain.
Interventions like this will allow companies to implement
technological solutions for sharing information between
operators, the dematerialization of transport documents,
load optimisation and modal integration, in line with
the European interoperability objectives". 'ALIS
- concluded Di Caterina - applauds the commitment of MIT and RAM to
have created a concrete tool, which enhances the needs of the
and contributes to strengthening the competitiveness of
of our logistics system at national and international level.
We will continue to work proactively alongside the
Institutions to foster innovation, sustainability and
simplification in the world of transport and logistics".