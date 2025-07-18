The installation of the ERTMS system on 1,400 kilometres of the Italian railway network has been completed

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) has announced the completion of the
of the installation of the ERTMS railway signalling system
(European Rail Transport Management System) on 1,400 kilometres of
railway network thus reaching, as scheduled,
the medium-term target set out in measure 1.4 of the
mission M3C1 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for
the development of the European transport management system
railway. The intervention is financed with 2.5 billion
euros from PNRR funds and will affect a total of
about 2,800 kilometers of Italian network to be completed by June
2026, in line with the strategic objective of extending the
ERTMS technology, already adopted on high-speed lines,
to the entire network managed by RFI.
The works, carried out by Hitachi, Alstom, Mermec and Progress Rail,
involved a total of about 2 thousand workers including technicians
of the FS Italiane group, belonging to the operating companies
RFI and Italferr, and contractors. There are 21 lines o
sections of lines that have benefited from ERTMS equipment, on
1,489 kilometres in total: Domodossola-Arona to the north,
Gallarate-Rho, Merano-Bolzano, Rovigo-Chioggia; at the Centre
Florence-Rome Direttissima, Viareggio-Arcola Junction,
Grosseto-Civitavecchia, Civitanova Marche-Albacina, Terni-Sulmona,
Campoleone-Nettuno, Ciampino-Frascati/Albano, Roccasecca-Avezzano;
in the South Rome-Naples HS/HC (ERTMS technological upgrade in operation),
Lamezia Terme Centrale-Catanzaro Lido, Catanzaro Lido-Sibari; In
Islands Cagliari-Oristano, Oristano-Chilivani, Chilivani-Olbia-Golfo
Oranges, Syracuse-Canicattì, Caltanissetta Xirbi-Aragon
Caldare-Lercara, Alcamo-Trapani via Castelvetrano.
The activities will continue in the coming months and
will affect conventional lines, urban nodes and European corridors
throughout the country, including the Direttissima
Rome-Florence where the interventions have already been carried out
in the Rovezzano-Orvieto section and in the coming months it will proceed
with the activation of the technology on the remaining 105 kilometers between
Orvieto and Settebagni, including their interconnections.