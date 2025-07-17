Walden will divest its healthcare logistics business to Yusen Logistics

The French logistics group Walden announced today that it is
entered into exclusive negotiations for the possible sale of its
activities at the service of the health sector (Walden
Health) to Yusen Logistics of the Japanese shipping group
Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). "Today's announcement - commented
the president and CEO of Yusen Logistics, Hiroki
Harada - represents an important step in our journey to
become a leader in healthcare logistics and we are excited to
welcome Walden Health to our group. In recent years
We have expanded our offer in the healthcare sector to the
global to provide customers with diversified logistics services.
We believe that the combination of high professionalism and
reputation of Walden Health and our global network can make
our truly unique healthcare logistics offer".
"Thanks to Yusen Logistics Group," said Stéphane
Baudry, president of the Walden Group and grandson of founder Marcel
Baudry - Walden Health will become a true global player, in
able to offer end-to-end services to customers, leveraging a
Highly innovative DNA oriented towards improving care
with a constant commitment to quality. Are
pleased to note the strong cultural and strategic affinity
between the two organizations, and I firmly believe that Walden Health is
ready for a successful future."
The transaction is currently being evaluated by
Walden Works Councils and, after this phase, his
will be subject to the usual notifications and
regulatory approvals. Morgan Stanley and Crédit
Agricole-CIB act as financial advisors to the Walden Group.
The Veil Jourde law firm is the group's legal advisor
Walden. As part of vendor due diligence and fact books, EY
Parthenon was responsible for the financial and strategic aspects, EY Société
d'Avocats the tax and HR departments, while the BEby Diana Poala firm
is in charge of communication. Rothschild & Co and A&O
Shearman act as financial advisors and
Yusen Logistics Group's legal representatives.