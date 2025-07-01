Assarmatori is asking for support for Italian seafarers employed on short-haul routes and for the renewal of ferry fleets

On the occasion of today's annual meeting of Assarmatori
held in Rome, the president of the shipowners' association,
Stefano Messina, wondered if "it has ever been
It is possible for our country to financially support seafarers
in international and cruise services and not
seafarers, almost all if not all Italians, who work on
ships used in short-sea services and in particular in
connections with the islands that ensure continuity
territorial? This, he observed, is perhaps the reason for
We have given up measuring the phenomenon of non-seafarers
European countries by not equipping ourselves with a digital registry of seafarers? Of
Of course, it is an unacceptable distortion, on which there has been
the European Commission pronounced, inviting Italy to respect
European rules. We will fight to enforce these rules
and to bring a concrete benefit to a sector that needs
be placed at the centre of employment support policies".
In addition, Assarmatori took the opportunity to renew
the exhortation to a targeted intervention by the Italian State to
Promoting the renewal and rejuvenation of ferry fleets
in a market that - the association noted - cannot
be financially supported only by private funding. "The
largest ferry fleet in the world, the Italian one - ha
Messina explained - cannot be renewed exclusively
with the resources of the shipowners and it is time to tell the truth
on the ETS fairy tale, the "ecological" levy on
goods and passengers that was supposed to produce revenues for the
maritime sector in order to finance innovation, renewal of the
fleet, safety. This is not the case." The President
of the association specified that, on the other hand, 50% of these funds
"It is now destined to buffer the public debt. One
mode that needs to be changed, redirecting those
resources to the sector that generated them and thus addressing, in
the issue of the renewal of the ferry fleet; renewal
for which a concrete intervention of the
State that supports the initiatives of shipowners".
Messina also highlighted the theme of the relaunch of the
European shipbuilding, back in hot news at the
In light of the ongoing trade wars and the crusade launched
by the American administration, for the creation not only of a
shipbuilding, but also of a shipbuilding offer that
is an alternative to the Asian monopoly: "in Europe -
- there are those who would like to support an approach
protectionist which, instead of actively promoting the
competitiveness of European shipyards, could pave the way
protectionist measures for those who do not choose the "Made
in Europe". As with the ETS, EU policies
generate strong contradictions between method and objectives to be achieved.
We are in favour and absolutely convinced, and in this the shipowners
are ready to play their part, of the need to
relaunch the European shipbuilding industry in segments where it has lost
leadership and skills. However - Messina underlined - this
objective cannot be pursued through mere policies
Protectionist. It is necessary to redesign, in line with the market,
a State aid scheme in favour of European shipyards".
The president of Assarmatori then focused on
on the urgency of a massive work of debureaucratization
of navigation and digitization, factors -
highlighted - which would boost the competitiveness of a
Italian flag, which instead continues to lose tonnage due to
flagging out to the flags of other States, including EU countries,
that offer reduced time and simplified procedures.