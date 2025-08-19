New record quarterly results for the American cruise group Viking

In the second quarter of this year, the cruise group
Viking Holdings reported economic results and
operating record, starting with revenues, which in the period were equal to
to $1.88 billion, up +18.5% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2024. A record turnover is
has been achieved both in relation to the sale of cruises and
total revenues of €1.75 billion (+18.6%) both to sales to
ships amounted to $125.2 million (+17.3%).
In addition, new historical peaks in turnover have been achieved both
in the river cruise sector alone and in that of
ocean cruises, with 1.02 billion (+14.6%) and
712.9 million (+24.4%).
Record quarterly values were also recorded by the
EBITDA amounted to €573.5 million
(+84.8%) as well as operating profit and net profit, equal to
$545.5 million (+27.8%) and $439.2 million, respectively
(+182,2%).
In the period April-June of this year, the group's fleet
Viking consisted of 82 ships compared to 85 in the same
quarter of 2024, including 72 river vessels (70) and ten vessels
(9) which respectively hosted 131 thousand passengers
(+5.6%) and 75 thousand passengers (+19.5%).
Today Viking announced that as of August 10 the group had
96% of available capacity sold for the full year 2025 and
55% of capacity for 2026.
Meanwhile, in the shipyard of Massara, in Egypt, the group
has taken delivery of the new river ship Viking
Amun which has a capacity of 82 passengers and is
The Nile River was designed to navigate the Nile River. In the next two years
Viking to take delivery of five more new boats
built in Egypt which by 2027 will bring to 12 the
number of units of the fleet deployed on the Nile.