In the first half of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Palermo increased by +0.5%

In the first half of 2025, freight traffic in the
port of Palermo was 3.88 million tons, with
a slight growth of +0.5% compared to the first half of last year
generated by the +6.9% increase in loads at boarding
which stood at 1.50 million tons, which compensated for the decline
-3.2% of those on disembarkation, totalling 2.34 million
of tons. In addition, the content increase in traffic
was produced by the +3.7% increase in loads
which amounted to a total of 3.59 million
Tons. Containerized goods decreased by -2.6% falling
to 68 thousand tons and bulk cargo was also down,
with 188 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (-29.6%) and
with 33 thousand tons of dry bulk (-43.5%) handled by the
Palermo port of call.
In the passenger sector, both the
cruises with 430 thousand passengers (+12.8%), of which 63 thousand on the
disembarkation/embarkation (-9.7%) and 367 thousand in transit (+17.9%), both the
ferry passengers with 575 thousand units (+3.8%) and those
of local services with 44 thousand units (+8.0%).
Among the other ports administered by the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea, in the first six months of
this year the port of Termini Imerese handled 750 thousand
tons of goods (+34.0%), of which 581 thousand rolling stock (+36.1%),
11 thousand tons of goods in containers and 158 thousand tons of
dry bulk (+19.1%); the port of Trapani handled 367 thousand
tons (+18.1%), including 176 thousand tons of ro-ro cargo
(+64.6%), 69 thousand tons of containerized goods (+11.7%),
103 thousand tons of dry bulk (-25.4%) and 19 thousand tons of
liquid bulk (+385.7%); traffic in the port of Porto Empedocle
was 245 thousand tons (+4.0%), of which 60 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+44.6%) and 185 thousand tons of bulk cargo
solid (-4.7%); traffic in the port of Gela was
603 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (-28.4%); the
traffic in the port of Licata was 81 thousand tons of
dry bulk (+28.4%).