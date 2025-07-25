In the second trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Barcelona is dropped of -12.2%

After the decrease of the -1,8% recorded in the first trimester of this year, in the next trimester the bending of the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona has been emphasized being in the period enlivened 17,65 million tons of cargos, with a decrease of the -4,5% on the second trimester of the 2024 mainly caused from the reduction of the volumes of goods in container that is results pairs to 8,55 million tons (-16.3%) and has been realized with a handling of containers In strong bending also the bulk sand banks attested to 832 thousand tons (-33.6%), including 347 thousand tons of soy beans (- 11.7%), 132 thousand tons of potassa (- 13.4%), 115 thousand tons of cement and clinker (- 52.4%) and 89 thousand tons of cereals and flours (-63.0%). The liquid bulk is increased of +33,1% going up to 5,40 million tons, of which 3,81 million tons of hydrocarbons (+57.1%) and 1,23 million tons of other bulk (-9.6%). Established the goods conventional with 3,23 million tons (+0.4%). New car traffic was 194 thousand vehicles (-4.5%).
In increase the traffic of the passengers, with a total that in the field of the cruises has been of 1,34 million units (+17.3%) and in that of the ferries of 439 thousand units (+6.1%).
In the first six months of 2025 the traffic of the goods enlivened from the Catalan port has been of 33,86 million tons, with a decrease of -3,2% on the first half of last year. In the field of the container are enlivened 17,79 million tons (-10.7%) with 1,85 million containers teu passed through the docks port (- 7.3%), traffic that is characterized from the reduction of the container in transhipment (752 thousand teu, -21.3%) and from the increase of those in import-export (1,09 million teu, +5.6%). The conventional goods have totaled 5,99 million tons (+0.5%). The handling of new cars was 363 thousand vehicles (-6.5%). In the segment of the bulk the liquid cargos is piled to 8,25 million tons (+22.1%) and those solids to 1,82 million tons (-21.9%).
In the first semester of this year the crocieristi have been 1,69 million (+15.7%) and the passengers of the ferries 653 thousand (-1.4%).