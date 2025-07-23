In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Spanish ports decreased by -4.7%

In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in ports
was 140.8 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -4.7% on the same period last year, which was
was determined by the decline in volumes handled in all
main product segments except for goods
which, with 23.6 million tonnes, recorded a
increase of +1.8%. In the container sector, traffic is
49.9 million tonnes (-3.7%) and was
made with a handling of 4,855,308 containers
TEUs (+0.2%), including 2,538,065 TEUs in transit (-4.5%), 1,782,658
TEUs in import-export (+7.7%) and 534,584 TEUs of national traffic
(+0,9%). Reduction in containerized traffic suffers from
comparison with a 2024 during which there was a
significant growth in transhipment traffic due to the reorganization of the
intercontinental maritime services caused by the crisis in the Red Sea
which had led shipping companies to avoid
transit their ships through the Suez Canal by hijacking them
on the route around the Cape of Good Hope, reorganization of the
services that in the Mediterranean had initially rewarded
mainly Spanish ports. In the second trimester of
This year, moreover, the
reduction in liquid and solid bulk volumes that have fallen
-6.2% and -9.5% respectively to 44.0 million and 19.6 million
Tons.
During the period, passenger traffic in ports
was over 10.8 million units
(+9.5%), of which more than 6.9 million passengers of the
regular (+7.7%) and almost 3.9 million cruise passengers (+12.9%).
In the first half of 2025, total freight traffic
was 275.4 million tonnes, with a reduction of
-3.1% on the first half of last year. Similar to the
in the second quarter alone, only goods increased
conventional with 45.3 million tons (+3.6%). Loads
containerized vehicles totaled 95.7 million tons (-2.8%)
with a container handling of 9,188,339 TEUs (+0.5%),
of which 4,754,676 TEUs in transit (-4.3%), 3,377,687 TEUs in transit
import-export (+7.8%) and 1,055,978 TEUs of national traffic (+1.4%).
Liquid and dry bulk cargo amounted to 87.0 million
tonnes (-5.5%) and 39.9 million tonnes (-4.7%). The total
of passengers was 17.7 million people (+7.8%),
including 11.5 million passengers on scheduled routes (+3.1%) and
6.2 million cruise passengers (+17.7%).