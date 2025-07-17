Yang Ming orders Hanwha Ocean to build seven 15,000-teu dual-fuel containerships

The Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming has ordered the
South Korean shipbuilding company Hanwha Ocean
construction of seven 15,000 TEU dual-fuel container ships that will be
expected to be taken delivery between 2028 and 2029 and will be
used to replace old ships. The order has a total value
between $1.36 billion and $1.53 billion, for a unit price per ship
between 194.8 million and 218.7 million. The seven container holders
will be added to the five units of the same capacity
which will be taken over next year and are part of the
Yang Ming fleet enhancement program
(
of 15
April
2022 and 23
December
2024).