Today in Greece the new tax applied to cruise passengers when disembarking in national ports came into force

The new tax came into force in Greece today
applied to cruise passengers disembarking in national ports, to whom
will be asked to pay up to 20 euros, which had been
announced last September by the government of Athens with the aim of
supporting local communities affected by the impact of the
tourist traffic, but also to finance
port infrastructure and the promotion of tourism products, and that
had been poorly received by the cruise association CLIA
(
of the 11th
September
2024).
From the tax, which is being introduced for the first time in Greece,
are excluded are passengers who disembark for health reasons and
members of the ships' crews. In addition, the amount of the tax
varies depending on the period and the port of call, with an amount that
in the high season (1 June - 30 September) it is equal to
to 20 euros for the ports of Mykonos and Santorini and five euros for
the other Greek ports, in the period 1 par 31 May and 1 to 31 October
is equal to 12 euros for the ports of Mykonos and Santorini and three
euros for other ports and in the period 1 November to 31 March it is
equal to four euros for the ports of Mykonos and Santorini and one euro
for the other ports.
The tax is the responsibility of the passenger and must be collected
by the cruise company or shipping agency that
represents the cruise service and paid quarterly to the
State. According to forecasts, the tax will generate revenues equal to
to 52 million euros per year, which will be allocated in part to the
municipalities where the ports of disembarkation are located and partly to the State.