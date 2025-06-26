There is a lack of implementing decrees of the SalvaMare law and Italian citizens pay for the management of fished waste that is not carried out

Many laws end up being disapplied for the mere fact
that the implementing decrees have not been issued that allow
Apply. One of these is Law No. 60 of 17 May
2022, the so-called SalvaMare law, which introduced provisions
for the recovery of waste at sea and in inland waters, and for the
promotion of the circular economy. Three years after his
promulgation, some implementing decrees have not been issued, including
to which - explained the Marevivo Foundation and the Federation of
Mare, which represents the main associations of the cluster
- the one relating to Article 2 which regulates
the methods of managing accidentally fished waste and
voluntarily collected at sea, which would make it possible to make
effective a fundamental tool in the fight against pollution
marine.
The Marevivo Foundation and the Federation of the Sea recalled that
In the last three years, it is estimated that over 6,000 people have been caught
tons of waste, especially plastic, but also iron,
metal, tires and glass, from trawlers' nets.
Of the approximately 12 thousand fishing boats present in Italy, in fact, two thousand
so-called trawling during fishing activities
collect about a ton of waste per year that they cannot
but deposit on the ground, if not at your own expense. The further
The joke - the two organizations denounced - is that, as
Provided for by Law 60/2022, Italian citizens from January 2024
pay the costs for waste management in the Tari bill
accidentally caught or voluntarily harvested, without the
service is carried out.
"One of the fundamental objectives of this law
in Article 2 - underlined Rosalba Giugni, President of the
Marevivo Foundation - was to promote the recovery of waste
collected at sea to allow them to be properly disposed of, which
Today it does not happen. The hope is that they will be issued as soon as possible
soon the missing decrees, to establish criteria and procedures
with which accidentally fished waste can be
effectively recovered and recycled". According to Marevivo, a
Another element of Law 60/2022 still to be addressed is
the one relating to the general criteria for the regulation of plants
desalination (art. 12), which would make it possible to transform
salt water into fresh water, but which risk becoming a
environmental impact, in the absence of a framework
able to regulate them. In addition, SalvaMare remains
other relevant issues, such as the regulation of
aquaculture facilities (art. 13) and the proper management of
beached plant biomass (art.5), think - noted the
Foundation - to Posidonia that in some countries such as France
is considered a heritage to be protected, while in Italy it is
become waste to be disposed of.
"I will never forget - said Mario
Mattioli, president of the Federation of the Sea - our
enthusiasm when the SalvaMare law was approved by the
Senate in May 2022. An enthusiasm that in these 36 months of
waiting for the implementing decrees has been dying out. 'Re
losing the precious opportunity to exploit a
cutting-edge measure in the European context, which provides for
Concrete actions to protect the sea from plastic, a real scourge
of the marine ecosystem, only because the ministries
have not yet issued the necessary implementing decrees. It is
A very discouraging situation, in contradiction with the many
statements in favour of protecting the oceans that we have
heard a few weeks ago in Nice during the UNOC2025 Conference".