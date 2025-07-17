Russo (Confcommercio): short-sighted to have excluded road transport from the PNRR funds
First bulletin of the Freight Insights Observatory produced by the National Center for Sustainable Mobility
Roma
July 17, 2025
In 2024, Italy confirmed its third place in
Europe in terms of maritime traffic volumes, with 12.9% of the total
of transported goods that passes through an Italian port. The
highlights the first bulletin of the Freight Insights Observatory,
created by the National Center for Sustainable Mobility
(MOST) with the Fondazione Centro Studi Economia della Logistica and
of Infrastructure, which was presented yesterday in Rome
at the Senate of the Republic.
The document highlights that the logistics and
transport in Italy is a resilient sector, with
exceptional ability to self-regulate and which has demonstrated
to be able to react to the transformations on a global scale of the last
years. In particular, the research shows how road transport
of goods tends to be underestimated by official statistics
of the European Union: according to Freight Insights, it is in fact between
the 30.4 and 37.4 billion vehicles per kilometre, about twice as many
compared to EU data. Italian motorways, the study specifies,
continue to represent the backbone of trafficking:
capillarity of the network allows companies to reach
ports and railway terminals, although they remain important
the differences between North and South with respect to congestion and
multimodal accessibility. In Sicily and Calabria,
in fact, the average time to reach the railway terminals
exceeds 120 minutes.
The Observatory's survey on a sample of
road haulage also confirms the liveliness of the sector, with
growth in the turnover of medium-large companies, and identifies
Ample room for improvement in terms of vehicle filling
and optimisation of return journeys: the filling index of
truck is in fact 80% for the outward journey and only 60% for the
return. In this context, it emerges that the sustainability of
transport does not depend only on the introduction of electric vehicles,
but also through increasing efficiency.
In addition to the relevance of the maritime transport sector
in the European context, the report also notes a
growth in intermodal traffic at the expense of intermodal traffic
traditional traffic: strong increase in traffic of
containers (+9.7% in 2024 compared to 2019) and ro-ro, with an increase of
+7,8%. On the other hand, bulk cargo is mainly suffering a sharp decline
(-25.2% on 2018), compared to liquid bulk (-7.7%),
demonstration of a trend that sees an increase in the transport of
finished products compared to raw materials. On the whole
the trend of overall maritime transport in Italy
however, it shows a decrease of -3% on 2018.
Air transport also shows a strong liveliness, with
cargo traffic (1,249,000 tons) which in 2024 is
increased by 14.9% on the previous year, while for transport
Railway the judgment is suspended given the lack of knowledge
and the need to rethink the units of measurement for
to be able to provide a timely overview of the sector.
"The report - commented Pasquale Russo,
vice president of Confcommercio-Imprese per l'Italia and president of
Conftrasporti-Confcommercio - confirms the far-sightedness of the choice
to strengthen the sector's research tools through the
Foundation and the partnership with the Most, which fills a gap of
knowledge and analysis of dynamics. Goods always choose
more the road, and in 2023 traffic increased on
annual basis of 2.2%, despite network congestion leading to
a lengthening of travel times to logistics hubs with
average increase of 30 minutes for 10% of operators, with
consequent negative impact on the development of intermodality.
It is highlighted once again how short-sighted it was to have excluded the
road transport from PNRR funds. It is, therefore, necessary
that the government intervenes with an important policy of
strengthening of road infrastructure".
"The data from the Motorways of the
Sea and containers, which support the constant volumes handled
in our airports, with a respective growth between 2024 and 2018 of
+7,8% +9,7%. Our system remains central, considering that the
13% of the tons handled by sea in Europe pass through a
our port. If it is true that the performance of the port
are positive overall, within it the system
suffers from an evident criticality given by the substantial non-use
of some container ports (Taranto, Cagliari) and others near
at the saturation level (Gioia Tauro, Naples, Genoa, Trieste)".
"In rail transport - observed the
vice president of Confcommercio and president of Conftrasporto -
we see two different dynamics: bad at the national level (in ten
34% of volumes have been lost, moving us away
almost irreversible by European objectives), while, in conditions
market with more attractive infrastructures
developed, as in the international routes, the volumes are
increased by about 60%. In the awareness that the construction sites in
will give us back a much more effective network - he
Russo noted - it is necessary to think about support measures
traffic to start the modal shift process in
Forecast of the end of the works. Finally, it is always high
the alarm on the lack of workers in the transport sector and
logistics, an emergency issue for 70% of European companies,
and the investments of over two billion euros deserve reflection.
dollars in artificial intelligence processes applied to
transport'.
