Carnival reports record economic results for the March-May period

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a period that
On May 31st, the cruise group
total revenues of $6.33 billion,
a value that represents an increase of +9.5% on the corresponding
period of the previous year and the new record for this
quarter, as well as the fourth most quarterly value
high as ever, being lower only than the revenues recorded in the
third quarters of 2019, 2023 and 2024. A
new peak also for revenues deriving from the sale of
cruises that amounted to 4.10 billion (+9.3%), a value that is
the sixth highest overall, n for revenues alone
generated by sales on board ships amounted to 2.22
billion (+9.7%), which is the third highest value in
absolute. Operating profit was also $934 million
(+66.8%), was the highest in relation to the
second quarter of the year. Net profit was 565
million (+514.1%).
In the period March-May of this year, the number of
passengers embarked on the group's ships reached a new
record for this quarter having been 3.4 million units
(+3,0%).
In the first half of fiscal 2025, the group
U.S. revenue of $12.14 billion,
with an increase of +8.5% on the first half of the year
of which 7.94 billion generated by the sales of
cruises (+7.7%) and 4.20 billion from sales on board ships
(+10,1%). Operating profit was 1.48 billion
dollars (+76.7%) and net income of 486 million compared to a
Net loss of -$123 million in the second quarter
of the 2024 tax year.
The American group has announced that currently the level
of bookings for the remainder of the 2025 financial year is
high, with an employment rate that is the second highest
and with cruise prices at an all-time high.
In addition, to date the level of bookings for 2026 is in
in line with the record levels of 2025.