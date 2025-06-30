Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened altogether 1,59 billion tons of goods, with a progression of +4.4% on May 2024, of which 1,01 billion past tons through the marine harbour ports (+3.7%) and 582.5 million tons through the inland port (+5.7%). The only traffic with abroad has been pairs to a total of 476,8 million tons (+1.3%), of which 428,1 million tons of cargo enlivened from the marine ports (+1.3%) and 48,6 million tons from the internal ports (+1.8%).
To May 2025 the only containerized traffic is piled to 30,4 million teu (+5.4%), included 26,7 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+6,1%) and beyond 3,6 million teu from the internal ports (+0.6%).
In the first five months of this year the total traffic of the goods in the Chinese ports has been attested to 7,34 billion tons, in increase of +3.8% on the correspondent period of 2024, of which 4,71 billion tons enlivened from the marine ports (+2.3%) and 2,63 billion tons from the inland port (+6.6%). The only total traffic from and for the abroad has totaled 2,26 billion tons (+1.8%), of which 2,03 billion in the marine ports (+1.5%) and 233,9 million tons in the internal ports (+4.9%).
In the period January-May of 2025 the traffic of the containers has been pairs to 142,6 million teu (+7.4%), with 125,5 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+7.7%) and 17,1 million teu from the internal ports (+4.9%).