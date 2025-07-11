Collaboration between the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea

Today, in the context of the international conference for the
resumption of Ukraine held at the La Nuvola Congress Center
to the EUR in Rome, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) and the European Maritime Authority,
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea have signed a
memorandum of understanding with the aim of initiating a
structured and lasting collaboration between the two port systems,
strengthening dialogue and exchange of good practices in the areas of
of digitization, environmental sustainability,
maritime safety, trade promotion and
investment, as well as technical training and
infrastructural development.
The memorandum, with an initial duration of five years,
specified the Ligurian Port Authority - represents a significant step in the
construction of an operational bridge between the Black Sea and the
Mediterranean, in support of Ukraine's economic recovery and
international projection of Italian ports.