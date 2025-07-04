The German government allocates 400 million euros to support the energy transition in the maritime-port sector

The German Minister of Transport, Patrick Schnieder, has
announced yesterday the disbursement of resources worth 400 million
under a plan called "Klimafreundliche
Schifffahrt und Häfen" with a four-year term from 2026
to 2029 to support the energy transition in the sector
maritime-port area. The funds, allocated by the "Klima- und
Transformationsfonds" (KTF), will be used, among other things,
to install cold ironing systems in ports in order to
allow ships at the quay to turn off their on-board engines and
connect to the terrestrial electricity grid, to install
port ports of call refuelling facilities for ship fuels
alternative and to develop zero-impact maritime corridors
environmental.
For Zentralverband der Deutschen Seehafenbetriebe (ZDS), 'the
new program - said the CEO
of the Association of German Port Operators, Florian
Keisinger - is a positive sign: it shows that the government
The Federal Council recognises the strategic importance of ports for the
climate protection, supply chain security and the creation of
of added value for industry. It is now essential that the
funds are quickly allocated to concrete projects that
actively stimulate structural change in ports, which are
wind energy or low-speed port operations
emissions".
ZDS noted that, however, this measure can only
be only a first step as - highlighted the association
- "the debt of investments in port infrastructures
throughout Germany amounts to around 18 billion euros,
of which €15 billion is earmarked for seaports and three billion euros for
billion euros to inland ports. The urgent modernization of
these critical infrastructures - ZDS noted - can
be achieved only through a financing strategy
sustainable and long-term. German seaports demand
therefore also a significant increase in the equalization of
port charges, which is expected to reach at least €500 million
per year for investments and operating costs".
Marcel Lobeck, CEO of Bundesverband
Öffentlicher Binnenhäfen (BÖB), the association of
German inland public ports, stressed the need for
of further public investment in port ports: "the
Special Fund for Infrastructure - said Lobeck
referring to the €500 billion fund and the
12-year duration approved by Parliament last March - offers
the opportunity for a push for modernization
absolutely necessary, but so far the ports have not been taken into account.
consideration. This situation must change urgently. The
German seaports and inland ports ensure,
directly and indirectly, 4.5 million jobs well
paid in our country, of which about 1.5 million in the sector.
In comparison, the demands of the port industry are
and represent money well invested."
ZDS and BÖB therefore requested that the
"Klimafreundliche Schifffahrt und Häfen" both
quickly followed by a wider range of investments
that does justice to the global economic importance of the
ports for the security of the national supply chain.
For the German shipowners' association, the announcement of the
allocation of 400 million euros is a signal
"The maritime industry - recalled the
President of the Verband Deutscher Reeder (VDR), Gaby Bornheim -
contributes several billion euros to the budgets of the
EU Member States through the European Asset Trading System
emission allowances. A significant part of this sum,
through the German shipping companies, flows into the
"Klima- und Transformationsfonds". It is logical that
part of these funds is reinvested in the transition of the
maritime sector, as they are necessary where companies
invest in environmentally friendly ships, new propulsion systems and
sustainable technologies. Anyone who wants to protect the climate at sea
- Bornheim highlighted - must actively involve the sector
and provide equitable support. It would be wrong to consider
our industry simply as a taxpayer.
It is part of the solution, not just part of the problem.
Therefore, the return of these funds sends a signal
important".