The concession contract that assigns DP World the management of the port of Tartous has been signed

Yesterday in Damascus the agreement was formalized that assigns
to the DP World group in Dubai the management of container traffic and
of other miscellaneous goods in the Syrian port of Tartous. After the
termination of the contract with the Russian Stroytransgaz
Earlier this year, the management of these activities was
awarded to the Middle Eastern terminal group
(
of 22
January
and 16
May
2025). Yesterday the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea
Ports has signed a concession agreement with DP World
30-year term under which the Dubai group will invest
in this period 800 million dollars for the modernization of the
port infrastructure, the purchase of new equipment and systems
Digital. In addition, DP World will undertake to evaluate the
possibility of developing free zones, logistics centers
internal and goods transit corridors in partnership with
local businesses.