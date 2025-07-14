T&E proposes to include more extra-EU transhipment ports to avoid carbon leakage

In view of the revision of the EU's climate objectives for
2040, Transport & Environment (T&E), the association that
promotes the reduction of the environmental impact of the
has published a briefing in which it illustrates its
main recommendations for strengthening the ETS
emissions trading of the European Union, in which, in addition to
measures already requested, proposes to the Commission
European Union to assess the possibility of reducing the threshold of
a share of more than 65% of transhipment traffic in the total
container traffic handled by a non-EU port that
is currently set to exclude the ports adjacent to the
EU territory by the definition of 'port of call'
in the assessment of the sea route for the purposes of the ETS calculation. That
in order to further safeguard the ETS from risk
the adoption of system avoidance practices by carriers
containerized seafarers.
In addition, according to T&E, the EU should be introduced
additional safeguards against carbon leakage
carbon by adopting a mechanism similar to the Carbon Border Adjustment
Mechanism (CBAM) that has been implemented to prevent the
risk of carbon emissions for goods containing carbon emissions
greenhouse gases imported into the EU, taxing goods with high
carbon intensity in imports. For the association,
This goal, for example, could be achieved by switching to
a container-based ETS application on a limited number
of routes, theoretically those most sensitive to potential
Escape. T&E explained that with this type of approach to
maritime transport similar to CBAM would apply the price
ETS to maritime emissions from freight
imported/exported containerized from origin to destination -
instead of on the first/last leg of sea voyages - if
These containers are transshipped via port hubs in
extra-EEA transhipments located in countries close to the EU. That-
specified T&E - would further reduce the incentive to
replace the transhipment activities carried out within the
with non-EU vessels using feeder vessels.
In addition, T&E reiterated its proposal to extend the scope of the
of ETS application to ships between 400 and 5,000 tonnes
of gross tonnage who - the association recalled - are currently
excluded despite their significant impact on emissions.
T&E stressed that their inclusion in the ETS would generate
an estimated revenue of 2.4 billion euros per year between 2028 and
2035 by introducing strong incentives for the decarbonisation of the
fleet.
For Transport & Environment, it is also necessary
eliminate exemptions that the association considers superfluous, in particular
particularly those relating to ferry routes which, in the opinion of
of the association can already be managed with technologies
Clean. Many routes currently exempted until 2030 - he explained
T&E - are well within the range of routes on which
can be used currently
Available.
Finally, according to T&E, the ETS should align with the standards
of the European FuelEU Maritime Regulation
excluding biofuels derived from food and feed which,
still considered to have zero greenhouse gas emissions in the
of the ETS - the association highlighted - contribute to the
indirect land use change and
higher emissions.