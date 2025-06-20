Rixi: with the Omnibus decree guaranteed start of Phase B of the new breakwater in Genoa

"The Council of Ministers has approved a measure
fundamental for Genoa and for the entire national port system:
in order to ensure the launch of the tender for
the works of phase B of the new breakwater, was
authorized an expenditure of 50 million euros for 2026 and 92.8 million
million for 2027". This was announced in a note by the deputy and
Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
Edoardo Rixi, underlining that "the new breakwater of
Genoa is an investment in the future of logistics,
employment and competitiveness in the
Mediterranean. With these new resources we are securing the
timetable and confirm the desire to proceed without
slowdowns in the construction of the infrastructure".