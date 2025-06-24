Multipurpose terminals privatized in eight Saudi ports

In Saudi Arabia, terminals have been privatized
of eight national ports that have been assigned in
management for 20 years under a
Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT). Terminals in the ports of King Abdulaziz
(Dammam), Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port (Jubail)
and Ras Al-Khair will be operated by Saudi Global Ports (SGP),
a company that is owned by the port group PSA
Singapore International Championship, by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public
Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Al Blagha Holding for
Investments (ABGI) and which manages the two container terminals of the port
by King Abdulaziz. Multipurpose terminals in Jeddah Islamic ports
Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port and Jazan
will be operated by the Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), a company
which is controlled by the Saudi Red Sea Ports Development Co.
(RSPD) and is owned by the PIF sovereign wealth fund and the
COSCO Shipping Ports and which manages the new
Port of Jeddah container terminal.
The private investment envisaged in these activities
It amounts to more than 2.2 billion riyals ($586 million). From
SGP has announced that it intends to invest in the four
concessions obtained more than 700 million riyals for
upgrading the terminals and purchasing new equipment.