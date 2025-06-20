The Israel-Iran conflict leads Maersk to suspend calls at the port of Haifa

Maersk Line announced today that, "after analysing
reports on the risks related to the ongoing conflict between
Israel and Iran, in particular the potential risks related to the airport
in specific Israeli ports and their implications for the
safety of our crews - reads a note from the
Danish shipping company - Maersk has decided to suspend
temporarily the port of call of ships in the port of Haifa, Israel,
and also to suspend the acceptance of cargo for Haifa".
Specifying that Maersk will continue to monitor
and will be ready to reassess this
decision as soon as it is possible and safe to do so, the note
He specifies that, "at the same time, we continue to call at the port
of Ashdod and we are making arrangements to offer our customers
alternative solutions".