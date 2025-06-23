Poland's Trans Polonia Group acquires the Netherlands' Nijman/Zeetank Holding

The Polish Trans Polonia Group (TPG), specialized in the
transport and logistics of liquid and gaseous products, has
An agreement has been signed to acquire the entire share capital
of the Dutch Nijman/Zeetank Holding (N/Z), a company operating in the
same sector of activity, and of the entire share capital
of its associate N&K Equipment. TPG highlighted that
the acquisition of N/Z, which is also one of the main
European hauliers in the dangerous goods segment,
will also allow for the development of the range of activities
of the Polish group, expanding its expertise in the key segment of the
intermodal transport of chemical products.
The transaction value has been set at a maximum
of 34.9 million euros. N/Z, which operates in several European markets
and, in particular, in the Benelux countries, Poland and the United Kingdom
United Kingdom, recorded a turnover of almost 300 million euros in 2024
Zloty (€70 million). In addition to having logistics hubs in
Spijkenisse (Rotterdam), Sandomierz and St. Helens in the United Kingdom,
N/Z has a fleet of 648 trucks and 530 tank containers. TPG has
underlined that, as a result of the merger, the Group's fleet
will exceed a thousand vehicles, becoming one of the most
of Europe.