The Genoese insurance broker Lockton P.L. Ferrari has made
I know that I have archived the annual financial year that ended on 30
April with gross revenues of $34 million compared to $30 million
million in the previous year and a similar increase for the
net turnover from co-brokerages that exceeded 30 million (26.5 million
million in April 2024). In addition, the volume of insurance premiums
placed by the Genoese broker has grown from 300 million to
April 2024 to around 350 million at the end of April 2025. The company has
specified that it has also achieved a growth of +10% in
clientele that has risen to over 630 customers and more than
6,000 insured ships including the cruise and ship sector
new generation offshore.