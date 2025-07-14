Quarterly decline in revenues generated by the scheduled services of the Chinese OOCL

After four quarters of growth, in the April-June period of
This year, the value of the revenues recorded by the company of
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) containerized shipping
of the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping has recorded a
down by -6.5% to $2.12 billion
compared to 2.26 billion in the same quarter of 2024. The
decrease was generated by the reduction in revenues
generated by transpacific maritime services, which amounted to
€753.1 million (-18.2%) and the decline in revenues from services
Asia-Europe which amounted to 442.9 million (-14.7%). In
increase in revenues from transatlantic services and those of the
services within Asia and with Australasia which were equal
to $193.9 million (+25.4%) and $728.2 million, respectively
(+9,0%).
In the second quarter of 2025, OOCL ships transported
Container loads totaling 1.96 million TEUs
(+4.4%), of which 501 thousand TEUs transported on transpacific routes
(-4.3%), 362 thousand TEUs on Asia-Europe routes (+3.1%), 148 thousand TEUs
transported by transatlantic services (+20.5%) and 952 thousand TEUs by
services within Asia and with Australasia (+7.9%).