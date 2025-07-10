ESPO calls for increased funding for ports under the EU's next Multiannual Financial Framework

Yesterday at the European Parliament, in view of the presentation by
European Commission to discuss the MFF proposal, MEPs
illustrated what they believe should be the priorities
in the next Multiannual Financial Framework, which will regulate
the development of EU spending for the period 2028-2034
setting ceilings for different macro-categories. Approaching the
definition of this programming, the Association of European Ports
reiterated its call on the European Commission and Member States to
develop a robust Community financing instrument for the
transport sector being this - highlighted the European Sea
Ports Organisation (ESPO) - the backbone of the internal market and
representing an essential condition for strengthening the
prosperity and resilience of Europe.
'The multiannual budget to be proposed by the Commission
next week - specified Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary
general of ESPO - will demonstrate the seriousness of the
Commission in strengthening Europe's resilience, achieving the
Clean Industrial Deal and increase clean energy produced in
Europe. Port infrastructures and, more generally,
state-of-the-art transport infrastructure and better
transport connectivity are the basis for achieving
each of these ambitions and should be considered
High priority investments in the future budget. The
transport keeps Europe united and connected. Support for
EU investment in transport must be seen as the bridge
towards the future of Europe".
ESPO noted that if the Connecting Financing Facility
Europe Facility (CEF) for transport has proven to be
important to support European ports in their
investment, however, the budget allocation for the ports was
far insufficient to cover all investments in
Supporting public interest responsibilities
of Europe, which are growing. In light of this, ESPO has
urged European politicians to take forward and strengthen
further funding instrument for the
transport since huge investments are required in the coming years
in ports and infrastructures.