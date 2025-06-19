Contract to Saipem for a phosphate extraction project in Algeria that includes the upgrading of the port of Annaba

Saipem has been awarded a
FEED (Front End Engineering Design) contract relating to the
Phosphate Integrated project, for the production of fertilizers in
Algeria. The Italian company specified that the award of the
contract was carried out through a dual FEED process
that requires the design activity to be conducted
both by Saipem and by a second contending operator. Sonatrach then
will select the best technical-economic solution among the
two and will directly award the EPC contract
(Engineering, Procurement and Construction) for the execution
of the planned work.
The dual FEED contract awarded provides for the supply of the
front-end engineering services for the design of a new
industrial complex, consisting of the mining infrastructures for
phosphate mining located in the Bled El Hadba area and
process units and ancillary units to support the
fertilizer production in the Oued Keberit area. The purpose of the
work also includes the adaptation of the port of Annaba to
the export of products and the construction of railway sections that
connect mining and production facilities to the line
main railway.
This is the first integrated project in the field of mining
mining and fertilizer production in Algeria that
will help to diversify the Algerian economy and to
strengthen the country's position in the global market for
fertilizers. Once in operation, the plants will be able to
to extract ten million tons of phosphates and to produce six
million tons of fertilizers per year.
Saipem has been present in Algeria since 1968 and has carried out its
over time infrastructures for the treatment and transport of
hydrocarbons, electricity production plants, as well as the
drilling of oil wells.